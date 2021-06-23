Lookouts' Ashcraft too much for Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas were shut down by a North Alabama native as they faced the Lookouts Wednesday.

Graham Ashcraft, making his Double-A debut, was dominant for Chattanooga. The Huntsville High alum took a perfect game into the seventh before Ray-Patrick Didder singled to break it up.

In a complete-game shutout, Ashcraft held Rocket City to just two hits, striking out eight on just 102 pitches.

Chattanooga dominated at the plate, shelling the Trash Pandas 11-0.

Boomer Biegalski started, tossing four innings of two-run ball, but the bullpen let things go. In two-thirds of an inning, Ryan Clark allowed six runs on five hits. Connor Higgins was the only Trash Pandas pitcher to work a clean inning.

Didder and Torii Hunter Jr. were the only Trash Pandas to reach base Wednesday.

Rocket City will look to bounce back against the Lookouts on Thursday. First pitch from Tennessee is slated for 6:15 p.m.