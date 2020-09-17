Look up! International Space Station visible over Huntsville tonight

You can see the International Space Station from Huntsville Thursday night around 8.

It’ll pass over Huntsville from about 7:59 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

Its maximum height will be 56 degrees, and it’ll appear WSW and disappear NE.

The space station will be the third-brightest object in the sky, looking like a fast-moving plane.

For viewing tips and more information, click here and here.