Look up! International Space Station visible over Huntsville today

The International Space Station is set to give Huntsville a fly-by today.

Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster, said Janet Anderson, spokesperson for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

The third-brightest object in the sky, it should be visible for about four minutes starting at 6:37 p.m. Friday. Maximum height 63 degrees, appears NW, disappears ESE.

For viewing tips and more information, visit: https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/message_example.cfm