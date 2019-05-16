Look up! International Space Station visible over Huntsville this weekend

Attention stargazers!

This weekend you'll get some of the best chances to catch the International Space Station in the sky. The station will be floating over the Rocket City over the next few days.

NASA Marshall Space Flight Center released this information on Thursday:

For viewing : Friday, May17, first viewing opportunity 4:37 a.m. visible for 6 minutes, Maximum height 40 degrees, appears 10 degrees above NNW, disappears 10 degrees above ESE.

9:15 p.m. visible for 6 minutes, Maximum height 88 degrees, appears 10 degrees above SW, disappears 10 degrees above NE.

10:56 p.m. visible for less than a minute, Maximum height 11 degrees, 11 degrees above N, disappears 10 degrees above N.

Opportunity Saturday, May 18 first viewing opportunity 3:47 a.m. visible for 5 minutes, Maximum height 22 degrees, 11 degrees above NNW, disappears 11 degrees above E.

8:25 p.m. visible for 6 minutes, maximum height 39 degrees, 10 degrees above SSW, disappears 10 degrees above ENE

10:02 p.m. visible for 5 minutes, maximum height 18 degrees, 10 degrees above WNW, disappears 10 degrees above NNE