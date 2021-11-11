Longtime Lauderdale County High School basketball coach Larry Sinyard dies

North Alabama is remembering a giant in girls high school basketball.

Longtime Lauderdale County High School Coach Larry Sinyard died Wednesday at the age of 72.

He spent 20 years leading the school’s team. During his 20 seasons, he compiled a record of 434 wins and 88 losses.

His teams won five state championships from 1987 through 1998.

Sinyard’s coaching laid a foundation for a program that has since won another eight state titles.

His teams own another state record — the most consecutive wins (86 of them).

The high school’s gym was named in his honor in 2015, and he was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association issued this statement: “Larry Sinyard’s commitment to girls’ basketball is a big reason it is so popular today… his leadership and example has been a model for all coaches to strive to emulate.”