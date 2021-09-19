Longtime Decatur City Schools educator has passed away

According to Decatur City Schools officials, another beloved staff member has passed away.

Rodney Randell passed away Sunday night after battling a lengthy illness, according to Decatur City Schools Director of Communications Elizabeth Gentle.

Randell was an educator for many years at Brookhaven Middle School until the campus closed in 2018, school officials say.

From there he went to Decatur Middle School where he served as a math intervention teacher.

He began his teaching career at Woodmeade Elementary School, according to school officials.

"Decatur City Schools is saddened to be dealing with the passing of our second employee over the weekend. Rodney was dedicated to serving the children despite his health issues and constantly advocated for teachers and staff throughout the system," Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas said.

Randell is survived by his mother and great grandmother.