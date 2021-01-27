Long lines form at North Alabama health departments to get coronavirus vaccine

You can now get the coronavirus vaccine without an appointment, but only if health departments have enough leftover after appointments are filled.

Starting at 1 p.m. at every county health department, they will vaccinate people on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as you meet the criteria of being a first responder or over the age of 75. Even if you wait in line for a long time, they can turn you away if they run out of vaccine.

"I've been desperately trying to get her Covid-19 vaccine," said Sherry St. John.

She's talking about her 94-year-old mother, Edith Medford.

"She lives in a senior apartment center. It's not assisted living. She's very independent but they do have Covid there," said St. John.

This is why St. John is doing everything she can to get her mom the vaccine. She's on every waiting list and has been for weeks, but still no word on any appointment for her mom to get the vaccine. Instead of waiting for that call, St. John started making more calls on her own.

"I called the Lauderdale County Health Department and I was told 'first come, first serve. Be here at 8 a.m.' We were there. Got in line and when we got to the tent at the front of the building, we were told 'no, you have to have an appointment' and they said 'if you are just waiting to get one, come back at 1,'" said St. John.

So, they came back at 1 p.m. and saw car, after car, after car, all in line to get the vaccine with no guarantee to actually get it.

"In two hours, we moved maybe four spaces in this line of cars, until my mom said 'I can't take it, we have to go,'" said St. John.

St. John said she knows there is a vaccine shortage and she knows how hard the health department is working to get the vaccine out there, but she just wants her 94-year-old mom to get the vaccine.

"She is at risk everyday that we cannot get the vaccine in her," said St. John.

St. John is not giving up and neither is her mom. They are going to try and get the vaccine at the health department again, or hopefully, someone will call and let them know when her appointment is.