Long line at Honey Baked Ham for Thanksgiving food pickup

Today several people in Huntsville are picking up last minute items from stores and restaurants, including turkey and ham.

Hundreds were in line at The Honey Baked Ham Company for hours, but many people said they don't remember the line being this long last year.

"The process, what's it been like? It has been fun because you get to meet cool people like her. It's just a stand and wait in the cold and hoping they don't run out," said Jetta Breeden.

"A little last minute, and I didn't realize it was going to be such a long line, but it's worth it because it's great being here and being away from work," said Lynn Keefer.

Most people said they pre-ordered their food last week and others, even before that, but they waited until now to pick their orders up.

"My husband, we drove by here and he said why don't we pick up the ham and I said no, it's fine and he said okay you're going to regret it. I called him and I said, guess what I'm in an hour long wait line," Breeden said.

Star Supermarket was packed with shoppers all day on Wednesday. Shoppers said they've been running around to different stores to get last minute items

"Ham, turkey, ox tails, chitterlings," said Howard Cross.

Despite the rush for food, people are looking forward to their Thanksgiving feast.

"It's a time where we can get together with family and enjoy the foods and the friendships and see people I don't see frequently," said Wayne Wright.

Some grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, but they close early.