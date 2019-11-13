Clear

Logan Morris signs with Alabama

The James Clemens senior makes it official.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Logan Morris is an Alabama fan. But not till today, could he say he's an Alabama baseball player. 

The James  Clemens senior signed the dotted line Wednesday in front of family and friends, and future teammates, Dylan Ray and Caden Rose, who came from Bob Jones to be part of Logan's ceremony. 

Morris said he had other offers, but "he couldn't go against the Tide."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events