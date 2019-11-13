Logan Morris signs with Alabama

Logan Morris is an Alabama fan. But not till today, could he say he's an Alabama baseball player.
The James Clemens senior signed the dotted line Wednesday in front of family and friends, and future teammates, Dylan Ray and Caden Rose, who came from Bob Jones to be part of Logan's ceremony.
Morris said he had other offers, but "he couldn't go against the Tide."
