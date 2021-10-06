Lockheed Martin's economic impact to Courtland

New job opportunities are on the way for Courtland in Lawrence Co.

This week, Lockheed Martin unveiled a new hypersonic missle assembly building. The new site will work directly with the Huntsville location to improve the nation's missle defense system.

The Courtland site will house one of four transformational manufacturing facilities Lockheed Martin is opening domestically within one year.

Courtland resident Jane Thompson spoke with WAAY-31 about the impact this will have on the town.

"People did forget about Courtland. We lost a lot of business," said Thompson in reference to losing the biggest revenue generator in the town.

Back in 2014, their largest employer, International Paper closed its doors, costing the area jobs and sales tax revenue. Courtland has not been the same since.

"We came here for the paper mill back in the 60s," said Thompson. "My father was an engineer there and the town was booming. You wouldn't believe it to look at it now."

Now that Lockheed Martin is opening a new advanced production building, Thompson remains full of optomism that the forgotten town could be on the rise once again.

"We're hoping that everything picks up in the near future."

Lockheed Martin says 70 new jobs will hit the market. This has extreme potential to transform the town.

"Hopefully renovate some of the houses or help improve our schools or whatever we can do. Anything would be good for us," said Thompson.

Thompson says she hopes this new opportunity will help re-establish some of the life the town has lost.

"It is a big deal. We're just really really pleased that they're here."