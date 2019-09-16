Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new weapons facility in Courtland

The facility will be working directly with Lockheed’ Martin’s Huntsville engineering facility.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:54 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 1:46 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Lockheed Martin broke ground in Courtland on Monday for a new hypersonics manufacturing facility.

The facility will be used to build and test defense weapons.

The first building of the facility will be built by February 2020 with the second coming in 2021.

This is expected to bring 72 new jobs to Courtland over the course of three years. Each job will have starting pay of $70,000.

The facility will be working directly with Lockheed’ Martin’s Huntsville engineering facility.

Learn more on WAAY on air and WAAYTV.com online

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events