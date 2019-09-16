Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new weapons facility in Courtland

Lockheed Martin broke ground in Courtland on Monday for a new hypersonics manufacturing facility.
The facility will be used to build and test defense weapons.
The first building of the facility will be built by February 2020 with the second coming in 2021.
This is expected to bring 72 new jobs to Courtland over the course of three years. Each job will have starting pay of $70,000.
The facility will be working directly with Lockheed’ Martin’s Huntsville engineering facility.
