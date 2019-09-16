Clear
Lockheed Martin announces Huntsville expansion

The news came Monday

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Officials from Lockheed Martin, the city of Huntsville and others gathered Monday for an announcement on the future of the facility.

Lockheed Martin will expand the Huntsville facility and add 200 jobs.

Earlier Monday, Lockheed Martin broke ground on a new facility in Courtland. Read about that here

