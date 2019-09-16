Officials from Lockheed Martin, the city of Huntsville and others gathered Monday for an announcement on the future of the facility.
Lockheed Martin will expand the Huntsville facility and add 200 jobs.
Earlier Monday, Lockheed Martin broke ground on a new facility in Courtland. Read about that here
Learn more on WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online
Related Content
- Lockheed Martin announces Huntsville expansion
- Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new weapons facility in Courtland
- BAE Systems announces $45 million expansion in Huntsville
- Mazda Toyota prepares job announcements for Huntsville expansion
- BioHorizons announces $2M expansion, 60 new jobs
- Huntsville Martin Luther King, Jr. parade canceled
- Huntsville International Airport plans for future expansion
- Mercury Systems in Huntsville celebrates expansion
- Huntsville announces #GoPlayHsv Challenge
- GE Appliances announces $115 million expansion to Decatur plant
Scroll for more content...