Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jackson State University's campus was placed on lockdown after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.
University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center. A university police officer says the shooter was also not a student.
The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.
