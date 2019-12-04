Clear

Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

Jackson State University's campus was placed on lockdown after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jackson State University's campus was placed on lockdown after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center. A university police officer says the shooter was also not a student.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events