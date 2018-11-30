Some locals upset with condition of Marshall Co. cemetery

Marshall Memorial Gardens cemetery is under fire after some people accused them of neglecting maintenance, but people who work at the cemetery said they're doing the best they can with what they have.

Tammy McCollum has loved ones buried at the cemetery and told WAAY 31 she's upset with its current condition.

"I wouldn't bury my animals over here, much less a loved one," McCollum said.

McCollum shared pictures of the cemetery with WAAY 31 she said were taken recently.

"Vases broken off at the headstones. You see vases piled up against trees," McCollum said.

WAAY 31 showed McCollum's pictures to the cemetery's funeral director and asked what happened. She didn't want to go on camera, but said a lot of the issues people are complaining about are weather related. She said in the last few months they've had several burials happen in the pouring rain. She said that coupled with faulty equipment is what's causing the damage.

"You can't say it's all weather related when it's not. From last year to this year nothing much has changed expect its gotten worse," McCollum said.

The director told WAAY 31 they're spread thin all of the time, but the rain just makes it worse. She said there are only two employees doing general maintenance at the owner's three area cemeteries, and they're working with bad equipment. She said malfunctioning equipment and wet conditions are what caused her two man crew to run over several markers the day before Thanksgiving.

Christy Bice also has a loved on buried at the cemetery.

"I want justice. I want them to fire them," Bice said.

Bice's brother is buried at Marshall Memorial Gardens. She told WAAY 31 she saw tire tracks over his grave on Tuesday.

"What if this was your loved one? What if this was your brother?" Bice said.

We asked McCollum what she would like to see change.

"Let the families do it. Whoever, the community, but don't let it continue to look like this," McCollum said.

The funeral director also told WAAY 31 they rely on families to let them know if something's wrong with a grave site. That way they can get out and fix it as soon as they're able.