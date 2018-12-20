Locals upset about upkeep at Guntersville cemetery

Residents of Guntersville are calling on a cemetery owner to clean up his property. Families who have loved ones laid to rest at Crestview Cemetery and even some city council members said they are upset with a lack of upkeep.

"We can't seem to get anything done or any help on it," Don Shaver, who has family at Crestview, said.

Shaver said he bought several spaces in the mausoleum about 30 years ago. The property is run by Hampton Cove Funeral Services Inc. and Kent Care LLC.

In November, WAAY 31 reported similar complaints at the Marshall Memorial Gardens in Albertville. The manager there said there are only two employees tasked with maintenance for three cemeteries.

A former Crestview manager said he tried for years to get conditions improved but said he got push-back from the owners, who he said told him there was no money.

In his Hampton Cove Funeral Home biography, Charles Kent Sr., Crestview Cemetery's owner, states his company's mission is, "never forgetting that each family is to be served as if they were our own."

Shaver said he doesn't feel like the company has lived up to that mission.

"It's embarrassing to have services and bring someone over here with the condition it's in. We feel like something needs to be done," he said.