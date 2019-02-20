Locals stop and stare at flooded fields off Old Hwy 431

The Flint River near Cove Park is slowly receding, but there's still a lot of standing water off Old Highway 431.

"I love coming out here when it rains like this," Norm Root said.

Root lives in the Hampton Cove area and has his own name for the standing water.

"We call it Lake Cornfield. There's a beautiful cornfield out there, and they cut it down. When the rain comes really heavy, as you can see, it turns into a lake," Root said.

Chris Anderson pulled over into Cove Park, too, just to show his son the massive river overflow.

"It's something you don't see everyday, so I had to let him see it. It's something neat as long as nobody gets themselves in trouble out here," Anderson said.

The Flint River crested Wednesday afternoon, but it will still be over flood stage through Saturday afternoon.

"If we keep getting rain like they said, it probably will go over the road eventually," Anderson said.

"I'm pretty sure this road is going to close," Root said.

At this point, it doesn't look like the Flint River is going to cause any problems for Old Highway 431, but when you head out the door Thursday morning, make sure you take it easy since things could change overnight.