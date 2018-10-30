Locals react to Trump's proposed birthright citizenship change

Locals are reacting to President Trump's proposed birthright citizenship change.

Robert Sellers-Smith is an immigration attorney in Huntsville. He said changing the 14th Amendment is not only not a solution to immigration problems, it's not possible. He said if the president signs an executive order, it will go straight to The Supreme Court.

"It has become a little more conservative these days, as you know. I believe they would go by The Constitution, but who knows?" said Sellers-Smith.

The 14th Amendment says all people born in the U.S. and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the U.S.

Whether or not the 14th amendment applies to non-citizens could also be debated, and President Trump said he's gone over this plan with his own attorneys. However, Sellers- Smith said he thinks this is all political.

"It's a political ploy. There's hostility towards immigration, and I think he's trying to use that hostility," said Sellers-Smith.

One Huntsville woman, Jessica Green, said she also thinks the constitutional change is not a good idea.

"It's already too hard to get a green card and get citizenship anyways, and I know there's other reasons not to, but I dont think that's the solution to the problem," said Green.

President Trump said his proposed change would only affect babies born to non-citizen parents.