Locals react to Kavanaugh's confirmation

Across the country and right here in the Tennessee Valley you can find people on both sides of the Kavanaugh confirmation controversy. Justice Kavanaugh will serve on the supreme court, but people here in Huntsville are already rendering their own opinions.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 10:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 9:49 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Saturday, just hours after Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation there were mixed reactions about the newest supreme court justice.

"It just didn't seem like there was enough stuff against him," said Jansen Coulter.
"He was lying, right to congress," said Jeanne Rodes.

Those mixed feelings extended to Capitol Hill.

Alabama's senior Senator Richard Shelby said after the vote, “I voted today to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has devoted 26 years of public service to our nation as a jurist, lawyer, and professor."

Senator Doug Jones, who voted with the democrats and said no on Kavanaugh's confirmation, said the night before the vote, "by leveling unnecessary and inappropriate, partisan attacks demonstrating a temperament that is unbecoming of a siting judge, much less a supreme court nominee."

No matter what their opinion was a lot were focused on what this could mean for future generations.

