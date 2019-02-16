Locals, officials prepare for heavy rain

Right now, people here in the valley, including Emergency Management officials are preparing for this weeks rain and any possible future severe weather.

"We have the human kit, the pet kit, and the livestock kit," said Stephen Gray.

Stephen Gray says he makes sure to always be prepared for the worst type of weather.

"Crackers, bottled water, flash lights, 2 outfits, underwear undergarments, pants, shirts jackets," said Gray.

Emergency Management officials say gray is on the right track. EMA suggests a few extra items like a battery powered weather radio and an extra pair of glasses. Talk with your pharmacist about getting extra medicine and have ice ready to store insulin.

Steve Yearick tells me his family has a plan.

"We keep water on hand, always try and keep water," said Yearick.

While we aren't expecting tornadoes this week, severe weather can develop any time in the Tennessee Valley. The EMA says it's always good to know where you'll find shelter when bad weather hits. With the wet weather expected this week the EMA is warning if you live in a flood plane make sure you and your family have a plan ready to go.

For more information on emergency preparedness click HERE.