Tuesday night, people across Madison County gathered together to celebrate Eddie "Can Man" Golladay.

Golladay was killed Friday, February 22, at 12:20 p.m. after he was struck by a vehicle on Capshaw Road, five miles west of Huntsville.

The minister at Golladay's home church, Monrovia Church of Christ, shared stories about Eddie and his brother Victor getting to church early every Sunday. He said as soon as service ended, Eddie would grab a bag and hit the road to start collecting cans. That's what he was known for and how he was remembered Tuesday.

"Everybody saw Ed on the move," Robert Golladay, Eddie's dad, said.

Robert said his son collected cans to make extra money, and somewhere along the way, he became a community icon.

"He was very well-loved by everybody who met him," Robert said.

Many people had the pleasure of meeting the "Can Man." Additional chairs and extra rows were set out to make sure everyone had a seat at Tuesday night's service.

Eddie's uncle, Walter Golladay, lives out-of-state and only met his nephew once. He was blown away by the level of neighborhood support.

"It shows the great relationship he had with the community. He was a wonderful young man. He did his own thing. I think the community really appreciated that," Walter said.

Eddie's actions didn't go unnoticed and will be carried on by his brother Victor.

"I'm going to keep on picking up the cans when people drop them off at the church for me," Victor said.

Victor said he won't walk the streets like his brother, but he will do what he can to make sure he's remembered.

"I can't go backward. I got to go forward. That's my legacy to go forward, not backward," Victor said.

If you want to help Victor keep Eddie's legacy alive, he said people can drop cans under the stairs at Monrovia Church of Christ, and he'll take care of the rest.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.

To watch a WAAY 31 story about Edward Golladay that was filmed in January of 2011, click HERE.