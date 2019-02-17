Locals braced for possible flooding this week

The heavy rain we're anticipating this week could result in some flooding. We talked to people who are already wishing the rain would stop even though it's barely started.

"I'm gonna buy a raft! No, I don't know," Heather Whitmore said.

Whitmore is preparing for this week's rain the best way she knows how.

"I'll probably park in the street because otherwise, I'll be trudging through inches of water to get to my car," Whitmore said.

Whitmore and her daughter along with their two dogs have lived in the Five Points area for three years now and have seen their share of flooding.

"I always get a lot of accumulation in my driveway and then along the sidewalk," Whitmore said.

"It just makes it harder to function," Jessica Guerra, Whitmore's daughter, said.

However, in the time they've lived there, Whitmore doesn't think they've ever experienced the kind of rain we're anticipating for this week.

"I had no idea it was going to rain that much," Whitmore said.

Thankfully help is on the way for Whitmore and others who live in and around the Five Points neighborhood.

The city of Huntsville is working on a $15 million dollar flood mitigation project. It will impact those of you living along the Dallas Branch and Pinhook Creek area. The path will stretch from land east of the Memorial Parkway/Interstate 565 intersection to an area north of Five Points. Once it's done, the project will reduce the chance for flood damage to 60 structures in areas known to flood, and reduce flood water by an average of 3-3.5 feet. Until then, Whitmore's going to have to keep an eye on the trouble spots around her home.

"It's already got a good bit of accumulation and it hasn't been raining anywhere near what it's going to be raining in the next few days," Whitmore said.

If you're not sure if you live or work in a flood zone, click here to find out.