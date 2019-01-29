Locals brace for freezing temperatures Tuesday night

It's not the snow, but instead the blast of cold that's impacting North Alabama Tuesday night, and particularly the people who have to work in it.

A United States Postal Service mail carrier, Misty Bolding, spent her day Tuesday on her regular route. She travels almost every road in Union Grove.

"We were so excited, because we were afraid we were going to have ice, and we were afraid we were going to have slushiness," Bolding said.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said officials spent the morning making random checks and found roads to be in good shape. They did, however, warn we aren't in the clear just yet.

Thomas Shamblee is a pastor at the Church Of The Living God in Guntersville. He said that on Monday night, they had one new addition to their shelter because of the cold. With temperatures dropping Tuesday, they could see more.

"We see people walking the streets all the time. We try to help them out and keep them warm," Shamblee said. "It's supposed to get real cold tonight."

Shamblee told WAAY 31 the shelter will remain open to those in need throughout the cold weather.