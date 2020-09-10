Locals bars hoping NFL return provides boost to business

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, area restaurants and bars have been dealt a tough hand -- first forced to close and now facing alcohol sales cutoffs.

But some are hoping that things will begin to change Thursday night with the NFL season kicking off, believing it will bring a portion of customers back in.

At the 19th Hole Sports Lounge in Huntsville, owner Clayton Hanna said things have been difficult. Hanna was forced to close his bar for eight weeks and said he had to make payments out of his own pocket during that time.

Now, back open at 50% capacity, he said sports bring people together and football is always going to make a difference at bars.

“The 11 o’clock cut off time, it is what it is. We’re gonna watch football and we’re gonna serve alcohol up to 11 o’clock,” Hanna said. “You can drink water, you can stay and watch the game -- absolutely, we’re not gonna serve you alcohol. That’s the hand we were dealt, that’s the hand we’re gonna play.”

Hanna said he was excited Thursday and that he’d take 50% capacity over zero anyday.