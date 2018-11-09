Local woman fights for fiance's release from immigration custody

WAAY 31 heard from a woman who's been fighting to get her fiance released from immigration custody. Next week, she's taking a trip to where he's being held, to make a life changing decision.

Kayla Bradley's kids haven't seen their father in three months, but she's doing everything she can to bring him back home.

"When I put her to bed every night, she says to me, 'I just want my daddy to come home,' and she'll just start to cry these big, you know how kids do, they have that ugly cry face," Bradley said.

She says her fiance, Cristian de Leon, was taken into custody by immigration customs enforcement agents back in August when he was arrested after a car accident. She said he's being detained at a facility in Louisiana, and it's been three months since she's seen him.

"Go there, get the marriage license. Gotta wait 24 hours and then we're going to get married on Wednesday at 10 a.m.," Bradley said.

She is hoping their marriage will help de Leon's case. She said he came to the country legally on a visa but at some point, he didn't renew it. Now they have to file out a form called an I-130, which will allow him to apply for a visa without having to go back to Guatemala.

"I-130 and then the bond appeal. His chances are big of getting out but at the same time, we're just not sure," Bradley said.

He has a court date at the end of the month where his lawyer will try to get him out. Bradley said she's excited to see her fiance next week, but she's not going to be ready to say goodbye.

"I don't want to have to leave him there. It's the painful thing about going," she said.