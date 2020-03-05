Decatur volunteers heading to Nashville to continue recovery relief

In North Alabama, volunteers are gearing up to get back on the road to Nashville to help with relief efforts.

WAAY 31 spoke with a volunteer from the crisis response team at the Decatur Church of Christ that has already made its first trip to Tennessee to help!

"The situation is bad, they really need as much help as possible," Robert Guinn, a crisis response team volunteer, said.

Guinn said he couldn't believe his eyes when he got to Nashville earlier this week and saw the damage.

"You look into a wall that's been taken out of a second story window, you see toys that your own kid would be playing with that's heartbreaking," he said

Guinn and his team are going to Mt. Juliet to help with cleanups and provide supplies to people who are in need. He said they are still accepting donations to take down there.

"We are looking for tarps, roofing nails, Gatorade any kind of small grab and go snack food," Guinn said.

He said the team is going to be working long days doing hard work, but it's all worth it.

"We get to bring hope all the way from North Alabama to Nashville and anywhere else that's been affected," he said.

He said even in the midst of tragedy the people they've been helping have a sense of hope and gratitude when they see all the volunteers who have come to help them in their time of need.

"The fact that people see that others from North Alabama and people from other locations in Tennessee and other surrounding areas coming to help them, they are touched that someone, a complete stranger cares enough about them to come and help," he said.

The team says they are prepared to help with the cleanup and stay in Nashville for as long as they are needed.

Guinn said they are also accepting financial donations that can be dropped off at the Decatur or Priceville locations.