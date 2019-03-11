Huntsville volunteer group back from first trip to Lee County

Local volunteers have returned after spending time in Lee County, following last week's deadly EF-4 tornado.

The group, Prepare and Respond, said it's planning more trips to help tornado victims. One volunteer said the original goal was to help Lee County victims, but when they got there last Thursday, they couldn't do much because of the president's visit. They had to travel to Columbus, Georgia to help. Now, they are trying to go back to Lee County later this week.

"We saw so many trees on the ground, so many blue tarps everywhere and so many volunteers," said a volunteer, Lisa Burgess.

Lisa Burgess, a volunteer with Prepare and Respond, said when she got to Lee County, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"Even though you've seen pictures, you've seen the news stories about it, when you see it with your own eyes, and when you see faces, faces of people coming out of their homes, and you talk to them and hear their stories, it's very emotional," said Burgess.

She said many tornado victims are not physically able to remove debris from their homes.

"When the homeowner comes out at the end of the day, he is usually overwhelmed to see the difference that we did make," said Burgess.

She says the group removed trees from homes and streets and focused on one family at a time.

"It's always difficult when I see the immensity of the work, because I think the job is too big, we can't make a difference. Then, I realize we don't have to make a difference for everybody, but if we can make a lot of difference for one person, then that's very rewarding," said Burgess.

She said after seeing so much work still needed to be done, the group will head back several more times this month.

"This isn't a one-week recovery effort. This is going to take a long time for them to return back to normal," said Burgess.

Burgess said she hopes to go to Lee County this weekend. She also said she hopes the group will get more volunteers as their trips continue. The majority of the group returned on Sunday. Some members stayed behind to continue helping.