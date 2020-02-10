Local volunteer fire departments warn people to prepare ahead of flooding

Clear
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 5:45 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

As heavy rain and possible flooding move back into North Alabama, local volunteer fire departments are working to help keep people safe.

The biggest thing volunteer firefighters want you to remember is to be safe when you're driving on the roads. They stress you should never drive over a road with water on it.

The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on social media saying anyone affected by the floods in February 2019 or Christmas 2015 should begin preparing for flooding now.

Flooding is a big concern in Madison County and both departments say people should know which areas around them are flood-prone so they can be prepared.

"You just kind of have to figure out which way is the best way to go. Some of my short cuts, I can't use anymore because they are covered in water," said Madison County resident Jeanne Hupfer.

A Moores Mill volunteer firefighter says if you see any blocked roads do not drive through the barricades.

We will continue to keep track of all closed roads and bring them to you.

Moores Mill volunteer firefighters tell WAAY 31 the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs keeps track of where flood zones are located. 

