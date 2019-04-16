Local tree cutting companies help tornado victims for free

People who live in the Shoals are still cleaning up after two EF1 tornadoes touched down in Franklin and Colbert Counties.

The Colbert County tornado was caught on surveillance video given to WAAY31 by Carol Terry Morris. Morris lives in the Aycock Heights subdivision off of Highway 20 in Tuscumbia where the tornado touched down. The video shows the wind violently whipping around and taking off a deck railing from the Morris family home. The National Weather Service said both tornadoes had 100 miles per hour wind speeds.

As residents in Aycock Heights continue to clean up after the tornado two tree trimming companies are helping them for free.

"Nobody asked any questions they were just willing to help," said Hope Hood, who lives in Aycock Heights.

Hood had large tree limbs down in her front and backyard from the Sunday morning tornado.

"While we were gone to work we had people clear our driveway for us and then yesterday we had other people around in the neighborhood helping," said Hood.

Affordable Tree Service and Tree Solutions donated their time and equipment to cut up trees that fell around Aycock Heights for free. Tree Solutions helped Hood and her family out by cutting up those large tree limbs that fell.

"It makes me want to get chocked up. It's such a blessing to live in this neighborhood. It's a blessing to live in North Alabama," said Hood.

Hood told WAAY31 the miracle in this storm is the path the EF1 tornado took. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down right in the middle of the neighborhood missing peoples homes by yards. The tornado did take down trees, rip up fences, destroyed sheds, and damage people's roofs but no home took a direct hit. Hood said God had his hand over them.

"It took me back just a little bit because you knew what that sound was but to know how close you were to your whole world changing, it humbles you and it puts things in perspective," said Hood.

As clean up continues, many people in the neighborhood are now bracing for more bad weather later this week.

The National Weather Service says the Colbert County Tornado was on the ground for about five minutes. The Franklin County tornado was on the ground for about 12 minutes and damaged some barns East of Redbay.