Local transgender woman responds to transgender military ban

As of today, President Donald Trump's transgender military ban will go into effect.

The supreme court is allowing the ban to be implemented as its merits are decided by lower courts. This is a blow to the LGBT community who call the ban cruel and irrational.

Now it means thousands of service members who identify as transgender will be unable to serve their country.

WAAY 31 spoke with a transgender woman who used served in the Navy.

Junea Childers served in the Navy from 1980 to 1984. During that time she was a man but said she felt like a female. Plus, the word 'transgender' wasn't talked about in the military.

"No one knew about it when I was in the navy. The only ones who knew about it was me," said Junea Childers.

When Childers heard that most transgender people are no longer allowed to serve in the military, she was surprised but still saddened.

"I cannot see where a ban is necessary. You need people in the service and if you do, you need to pick the best and the brightest," Childers said.

All service men and women in the military are provided healthcare. President Trump has stated the funds for transgender people is far too expensive.

"That is not true. All other veterans get the same kind of treatment as any other transgender person will get," Childers said.

According to the policy, which was first introduced in 2017, most transgender people are now disqualified except those who have been stable for three years in their biological sex and those who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria if they don't require a change of gender.

Plus, service members who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the effective date of the policy can still serve and receive medical treatment.

"They're assuming that people who are different are bad when in fact they are what shaped this nation," Childers said.

WAAY 31 also reached out to several veterans and organizations. No one wanted to give their thoughts on camera because they said the subject is very sensitive.