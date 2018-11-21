This is the first holiday season Toys "R" Us won't be around. Over the last several years more parents turned to online shopping and we wanted to know how it's impacting local toy stores. Toy Place Downtown just opened up in a new storefront in Five Points and has a loyal customer base.

"It's cuz she's really nice and they have a lot of good toys," said 10-year-old shopper Mem Mullins.

Nice, fun, friendly are just some of the words used to describe owner of Toy Place Downtown Susan Blevins. Mem Mullins said she's been shopping at Blevins store with her mom since she was just three years old. She said she has fun memories at the toy place and when asked about Toys "R" Us she couldn't remember ever going there.

"Uhhh....I don't know. Probably."

This is the first holiday season since Toys "R" Us filed bankruptcy and closed. Blevins opened her store 7 years ago and has continued to see success despite other stores failing. She said it's too soon to tell how the superstore closure will drive up her business.

"There's been a general uptick in sales. I'm not sure if it's because of the move to a larger location or because of toys'r'us."

Blevins isn't focusing on that. Instead she wants to give her customers an intimate shopping experience they won't get anywhere else. We asked her what she's most looking forward to this holiday season...

"I hope I'm so busy that I need a stretcher by December 24th."

Blevins also told us she's seen an increase in shopping local which she thinks has helped her business as well.