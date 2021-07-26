Owner of local tow truck business shared the dangers of the road

When law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles and wreckers are parked on the highway with their flashing lights on drivers are supposed to move out of the lane that is closest to them. It's known as the Alabama Move Over Act.

An employee at a Limestone County tow truck business said drivers don't follow it though.

"My husband gets on the side of the interstate and everybody just flies by him like he's just not there. I always try to stand out there and watch and make sure he doesn't get ran over, but nobody does the move over law. It's non-existent," said Tabitha Byrom.

Byrom is one of the owners of Big Daddy's Wrecker Service.

News about the crash involving a state trooper as he worked a crash scene on the side of I-65 is one of her biggest job related fears.

She says that she worries every day about her husband because he has to be out on the road helping tow people's cars from scenes like that one.

"So, I've even gotten to the point when my husband gets out I'll video because I mean god forbid, but if something happens at least I have that video. Maybe we could track the car down that did it. You just, you can't be too careful out there," said Byrom.

She said drivers who should know about Alabama's Move Over Law don't even follow it.

"We've had ambulances, we've had police cars, we've had 18 wheelers fly by us like we're not even there and I mean you know them people know about the move over," said Byrom.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency drivers who violate the Move Over Act will receive a fine of $100 for a first offense.

Byrom is concerned though about how law enforcement will enforce the act.

"I mean there's too many cars out there to be watching wreckers all the time. I don't understand how they'll do it, but they need to," said Byrom.

The Move Over Act also does mention that if it is not safe for a driver to move lanes then they should slow down until they're 15 miles per hour less than the speed limit before driving past emergency vehicles.