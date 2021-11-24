Local teen making a difference by sharing his story to help others impacted by drug addiction

A local high school student is hoping to help others by sharing his mother's battle with addiction.

"Levi has found his healing," Paige Barringer said.

She's Levi Smith's mom and has been battling drug addiction her whole life.

"I lost my job, my marriage, my family, everything within 3 months of each other," Paige said.

That's when things were at their worst and Levi didn't know what to do.

"Seeing mom going through rehab and jail, it made me feel like I was alone," Levi said. "My anger kept building up and I didn't know.

I felt worthless. I felt like this was my new life. I didn't think there was any way to fix anything."

But, Paige knew she wanted to get better.

"As a single mom, I wanted to prove to my boys, that they deserved a life just like everyone else," Paige said with tears in her eyes.

Levi stood by her side as she recovered.

"Levi came around and go to see there were other women and moms like me and that there were other children who loved their mom just like he did and that it was okay to still love me," Paige said.

However, she knew Levi was still struggling.

"It wasn't so much about the drugs or alcohol. It was about that hurt under that," Paige explained.

That's when Levi decided to share his story.

"I could either take the road and put a mask over my face and not tell my story or I could talk about it," Levi said.

He didn't realize how many people were going through the same thing.

"The more I heard from other people saying my mom went through addiction too or my dad," Levi said.

He says other people's stories motivated him to help others. In 2019, he started Making A Difference from My Story to Yours. Basically, it allows people to share their stories about how they've been impacted by addiction in hopes to help another person recover.

People like Alex Brooks, whose mom and dad were both struggling with addiction. It wasn't until his father passed away that Brooks says his mom decided to make a change.

"That sadly was the shock that she needed to get into this program and hit the grindstone on becoming a better person," Alex said.

He says getting a phone call from Levi to talk about his parent's addiction was a blessing.

"It makes you feel like you're not alone because when you are in that deep, dark of a place, you kind of feel alone. You don't feel like anyone understands this. How can I talk about this? It's kind of like chunking things down into a void when you're wanting someone who understands," Alex explained.

Levi and his mother both know there are more people like Alex who need help. They hope to become a voice to those impacted.

"I have to share because I have to give back what was so freely given to me," Paige said. "It takes a village."

Levi is working with community leaders to further share his story with drug addicts. He spoke with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department about speaking to inmates, but the pandemic put that plan on hold.

Still, he's hoping his organization will grow to become a place to connect them to resources to help them recover.

"It really makes me feel like I've done something out of this and through the hurt and everything. Through the storm, there's always the sun. It gives me peace of mind of the hurt and the past, and it finally makes me feel good. There's a future to this. I can turn this into a good thing to help others to make them feel like their past didn't get to them," Levi said.

Levi says he wants to study to become a counselor when he grows up.