Local teams impacted by COVID protocols, guidelines

As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the region, and the country, local athletic programs are feeling the impacts.

Whether it be on the hardwood or the ice, three local teams saw changes to their weekend plans as a result of protocols or policies.

When the Alabama A&M Bulldogs squared off against the Alabama State Hornets Saturday afternoon, the “sellout crowd” was only getting half of the rivalry action that had been scheduled.

“Yeah, it’s supposed to have been men’s and women’s, but I think the COVID made the women not play today,” one fan said.

The university announced Friday that the women’s team would pause activities and postpone their game against the Hornets due to COVID protocols within the program.

But this isn’t the first time the university has had to hit the breaks. The men’s team has dealt with two shutdowns already, and including Saturday’s win, the team has only played three games all season.

Across town, UAH Basketball began to allow fans in Spragins Hall in a limited capacity during the women’s game on Friday, asking them to mask and distance among other protocols.

The chargers grabbed a win on Friday, but Saturday’s game was postponed in accordance with the conference’s guidelines.

New safety measures also made things interesting on the ice, with SPHL regulations forcing the Huntsville Havoc to play 4-on-4 games this weekend.