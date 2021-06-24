Local team fundraising for trip to Little League World Series

A local little league team is fundraising to help get its kids to Mississippi for the Dizzy Dean Little League World Series.

The Madison County Rockets, a team of six and seven-year-olds, already qualified for the tournament and their coach said there is no situation in which they don’t go. But the team had no idea they'd make it this far, making the $1,800 trip a bit of an unexpected burden for some families.

All in, the team is looking to raise about $18,000. As of Thursday, they’ve raised about $4,500 through various events and a GoFundMe.

Coach Nelson Ferry said they’re doing this to guarantee these kids and their families don’t miss out on a moment they’ll remember forever.

“No matter what happens, these boys are going, they’ve played way too hard and they have worked way too hard over the last several months for us to even think that we’re not gonna take them,” he said. “But what we’re trying to do is offset the costs for those families because not everybody has the $1,800 just out of pocket, given some of the economic situation and some of the finances, anything we can do is going to help some of these families out.”

Those interested in helping them get to Mississippi can donate here.