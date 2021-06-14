Local swimmers trying to earn spot in Tokyo

The U.S. swimming Olympic trials are happening now in Omaha, and North Alabama is well represented in the water. Four athletes from the Huntsville swim association are fighting for their spot in Tokyo.

Kobie Melton swam in the women's 100 meter backstroke this morning. She placed 26th!

The rising Arkansas senior will swim the 50 freestyle on Saturday, June 19th.

Rebekah Hamilton from Westminster Christian Academy will swim the 100 freestyle on Thursday, June 17th, and the 50 freestyle Saturday, June 19th.

She's getting ready to attend Auburn in the fall.

Bob Jones alum, Zach Harting, is seeded 2nd going into the meet in the 200 butterfly prelims Tuesday, and will also swim the 100 butterfly, and the 200 individual medley. He's swimming as a pro now.

Andrew Shea, from James Clemens will swim the 50 freestyle on Saturday, June 19th.

Good luck to all!!