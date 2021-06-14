Clear

Local swimmers trying to earn spot in Tokyo

North Alabama is represented at the U.S. swimming Olympic trials.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:48 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The U.S. swimming Olympic trials are happening now in Omaha, and North Alabama is well represented in the water. Four athletes from the Huntsville swim association are fighting for their spot in Tokyo.

Kobie Melton swam in the women's 100 meter backstroke this morning. She placed 26th!
The rising Arkansas senior will swim the 50 freestyle on Saturday, June 19th.

Rebekah Hamilton from Westminster Christian Academy will swim the 100 freestyle on Thursday, June 17th, and the 50 freestyle Saturday, June 19th.
She's getting ready to attend Auburn in the fall.

Bob Jones alum, Zach Harting, is seeded 2nd going into the meet in the 200 butterfly prelims Tuesday, and will also swim the 100 butterfly, and the 200 individual medley. He's swimming as a pro now.

Andrew Shea, from James Clemens will swim the 50 freestyle on Saturday, June 19th.
Good luck to all!!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events