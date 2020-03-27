Local superintendents have virtual meeting with state superintendent

Local superintendents had a webinar with the state superintendent, Eric Mackey, talking about the transition to online learning.

The spokesperson for Madison County Schools told us one big topic of discussion was social distancing in the schools.

All school work will be done online and teachers are not allowed to work with students one on one. Sports are also not allowed because there’s not enough space for each person to be six feet apart.

The superintendents were also able to get their questions answered and were goven documents on how to put their plans together. They have until April 3rd to submit a plan to the state on how their district will transition to online work.