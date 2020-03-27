Local superintendents had a webinar with the state superintendent, Eric Mackey, talking about the transition to online learning.
The spokesperson for Madison County Schools told us one big topic of discussion was social distancing in the schools.
All school work will be done online and teachers are not allowed to work with students one on one. Sports are also not allowed because there’s not enough space for each person to be six feet apart.
The superintendents were also able to get their questions answered and were goven documents on how to put their plans together. They have until April 3rd to submit a plan to the state on how their district will transition to online work.
Related Content
- Local superintendents have virtual meeting with state superintendent
- Madison City Schools Superintendent holds community meeting
- Local school superintendents attend State of the Schools
- Huntsville School's Superintendent offered Gulf Shores superintendent job
- Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Resigns
- Superintendent Akin leaving Huntsville City Schools
- Interim Superintendent named for Huntsville City Schools
- Superintendent calls for new clear backpack policy
- Arab City Schools have new interim superintendent
- Madison County Schools superintendent interviews begin
Scroll for more content...