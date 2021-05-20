Hazel Green, JPII students take home Athlete of the Year awards

Two local athletes were awarded for their efforts both on and off the court.

Hazel Green High School’s Gracie Lynn Butler and St. John Paul II Catholic High School’s Nicholaus Stokes received Huntsville Hospital Sportscenter and TOC Sports’ 2021 Athlete of the year Award during separate events Thursday.

Stokes, who received his award Thursday morning, is a multi-sport athlete with a 4.16 GPA. The captain of the football team, he recorded more than 175 hours of community service. After graduation, Stokes plans to attend Auburn University on an ROTC scholarship.

While he didn’t originally know the award existed, Stokes said he was honored to win it and has been flattered by the support of those around him.

“It really just means a lot,” he said. “A lot of the support, support from coaches. It's an honor to receive this award among everyone else that competed against me, I guess. It really just means a lot to receive this.”

Later, at Hazel Green, Gracie Lynn Butler took home the other Athlete of the Year award. A menace on the volleyball and tennis courts, Butler was named first-team all-state for volleyball three times and named MaxPreps’ best player in the state. An AP scholar In the classroom with a 4.35 GPA, she volunteered with the Special Olympics in her free time.

Butler is continuing her education at Samford, where she will play on the volleyball team.

Usually, athletic awards are handed out solely based on the results you see during games. Butler said this one is special because it is a recognition for their complete body of work.

“Sometimes at school, you forget that they’re at practice for four hours or if they’re at practice you forget that they still have to do school,” she said, “but just the whole picture is really special that y’all honor all of the hard work for a student.”

As part of the award, both student-athletes received a check for $1,000 to help with the cost of continuing their education.