North Alabama students learn skills that could help with cyber attacks

Local high school students are learning valuable skills that could help with cyber attacks.

Students at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering are learning about the security of websites and how to help prevent cyber attacks.

"Cyber attacks can happen extremely fast and without any warning. So, having an understanding on how it happens and how to perform those attacks will ultimately allow us to implement security measures to prevent those attacks from happening in the future or if they do happen to try to revert them," said Brison Lesiak.

Lesiak is a student at ASCTE. He says in his cyber class they're discussing the different cyber aspects and the different kinds of security protocols.

"We work a lot with different penetration testing tools and like really business and market-grade equipment that is used," said Lesiak.

Students at the school are given problems in class they could potentially have to work through in the real world.

"Like testing the security of a company's website with exploits and seeing how a hacker would exploit it and then being able to fix it with different exploitation tools and other things like that," said Ada Colburn, ASCTE student.

ASCTE President Matt Massey says students will have the skills to handle future cyberattacks, attacks that can happen in any industry.

"It doesn't matter whether you're in a pipeline industry or healthcare industry, the cybersecurity is a must-have and there's a huge shortage in qualified people that know how to do that and it lends to vulnerabilities and we think we can help with that," said Matt Massey.

That's why companies in the area support and partner with the school so, they can expose students to their industries and hopefully hire them after they graduate college.

"So, yes we have the big engineering firms in town that are supporting us, but we have Redstone Federal Credit Union that's in the financial industry. Blue Cross Blue Shield and the health industry, they've gotta be secured, they're partnering with us.

Massey says these students are going to be prepared for a multitude of things when they leave the school and that could mean handling large-scale cyber attacks like the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack that happened just days ago.