Local students attend the Ford Automotive Academy

Several middle school students are getting hands on experience of working in the automotive industry. Calhoun Community College and Woody Anderson Ford teamed up to offer them a free Automotive Academy.

For three days the students will learn from engineers and executives about the opportunities available to them in the automotive field.

A Calhoun Community College program director said this is one of the ways they are working to help fill the employment need for automotive technicians in the area. He told us the students will get to learn how to build engines during the program.

"They're gonna build a small electric v8 engine that has every part in it just like a regular engine. They're going to learn about hybrid vehicles. Electric vehicles. They're going to learn about the diagnostic that ford does," said Lewis Nall an automotive technician program director for Calhoun Community College.

Nall said this is a perfect time for young students to explore the industry because once they reach high school they have options to enroll in dual enrollment programs and earn college credit. He also said automotive technician jobs pay well because of the high demand.