Local store celebrates MLK Day in-person and virutally

Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day have been happening all across north Alabama.

One local clothing store in Huntsville celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day during their fifth annual MLK Day of Service, but some of their usual activities had to move online.

Monday afternoon people gathered outside of Zenzele Consignment for their annual MLK Day of Service.

But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the program that starts off the event is happening virtually this year.

People still came out though to volunteer.

And to help pass out flyers in the community with information on the nonprofit the store supports.

"Today when people come they're going to be going, we have the groups getting ready to be split up and they're going to be going out into the community and distributing the flyers that you see. And so people can come out and take packets, the flyers and go and do door to door," said Kundai Bajikikayi, assistant manager at Zenzele Consignment.

Bajikikayi says MLK day should be used as a day on instead of off.

That's why their event involves community engagement.

And the store is bringing awareness to all the work that Dr. King did.

The assistant manager at Zenzele says that people don't know how much organization it took for MLK to be the activist people know him as today.

And she says that needs to change.

That's why the store is bringing awareness to his work.

kundai bajikikayi/ assistant manager at zenzele consignment

"All we hear is 'I Have a Dream' speech and it's important for us to tell people that Dr. king also said that, that speech that dream he once had is really becoming a nightmare and that he felt like he walked his people into a burning house," said Bajikikayi.

The store had a virtual program Monday night which included live cultural performances ad speakers.