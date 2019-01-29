Local stars come out for Team Freeze

The Team Freeze foundation wanted to put on an event to attract dozens.

"We wanted to do something that was kind of upscale and young and new. Kind of wanted to put our stamp on the Huntsville-Madison area," Founder of Team Freeze Jerraud Powers said.

The Decatur grad and former Auburn Tiger, Powers, bringing a lot of star power: former Detroit Lion and Packers Super Bowl champ Patrick Lee, former Alabama all SEC linebacker and current James Clemens cornerback coach Juwan Simpson, and former Alabama safety and current "voice of the Crimson Tide" Rashad Johnson.

A few of these stars even had ties to the Tennessee Valley: Lee High School grad and current Denver Bronco Darian Stewart and Madison Academy alum and current Detriot Lion Kerryon Johnson.

"Obviously me being from Auburn, or going to Auburn, Jerraud going to Auburn it was kind of a natural connection then both of us loving the city of Huntsville kind of it just worked," Kerryon Johnson said about coming to the event.

At Cocktails for a Cause there were a lot of things up for auction like a signed John Smoltz jersey, a signed Amari Cooper jersey, and an Auburn jersey signed by all three Tiger Heisman Trophy winners. The proceeds from the auction and the event all go towards the Team Freeze foundation.

The foundation gives backs to families through mentoring programs and donations including furniture and kids backpacks.

"It gives us the opportunity to raise awareness about the organization, team freeze, which you know does a lot of work here in Northwest Alabama, for the community when it comes to assisting families in need at times," Team Freeze member Rashad Johnson said.

For the guys who grew up in North Alabama this event is something that they dream about helping out with.

"It's not common that you get to share dreams with people and be able to give back so when you can I feel like you should," Kerryon Johnson said.

If you'd like to help out Team Freeze or just learn more about it, visit the Team Freeze website.