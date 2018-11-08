Local school organizes Veterans Day program

Veterans Day is on Sunday, November 11th, and a local school hosted a special program on Thursday. Students at Meridianville Middle School honored local veterans by organizing a program just for them. The school band performed a musical salute to all the branches of the Armed Forces. There was also a slide-show organized with photos of locals who served in the military. Students who helped lead the program say the program is all about saluting our heroes.

"It's really important to have our veterans here because they deserve our respect. And we have the right and the duty to honor them," said 7th grade student, Taylor Franklin.

The new principal of the middle school also shared some of his personal experience in the military and as a Captain of the Alabama National Guard. The school organizes the program yearly.