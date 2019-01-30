Clear
Local school districts experiencing increase in illnesses

Some local school districts are shut down the rest of the week because of sickness, and with people staying indoors because of the cold, things like the flu and strep are sure to spread.

WAAY 31 spoke to multiple districts to find out how hard the flu is hitting them.

Eric Jones is the principal of Fayetteville High School and said he's never seen sickness sweep through the school like this in his nearly two decades of working with the district. Out of 1,400 students, more than 400 didn't come to school or left early on Wednesday.

"There's no comparison," Jones said. "I'll have kids come to the office with a fever of 100, and they'll have a fever of 103 within the half an hour it takes for their parents to come get them."

That's why Fayetteville City Schools and Lincoln County Schools are closed the rest of the week.

Albertville City Schools is now back to normal after opening for the first time since last Thursday. Limestone County has seen an uptick, especially at schools closer to Tennessee.

