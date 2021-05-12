Sparkman Middle School celebrates School Nurse Day

It's National School Nurse Day.

It's the school nurses who are the real heroes, keeping our kids safe while they are in the classroom.

At Sparkman Middle School, students showed their appreciate by decorating the nurse's office with colorful posters.

Nurse Rachel Miller says it's been a tough year for school nurses having to deal with coronavirus on top of the other daily duties.

But she told us, she has a great staff behind her!

"I'm thankful that I have the team that I do here because when I have to quarantine a whole bunch of kids, everyone chips in and says what can I do to help you out," said Miller.

If you have a chance, Wednesday or this week, thank a school nurse and let them know how much you appreciate them!