Huntsville running club raises money for Space Camp scholarship

Local athletes started the 4th of July off raising money for youth camps at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Team Rocket Tri Club held its 7th Annual Tri For Ole Glory race at the Space and Rocket Center. That’s where the athletes participated in a reverse triathlon.

The participants started with a 3-mile run, and then completed an eight mile mountain bike course, followed by a 200-meter swim. The group said the Space and Rocket Center is just one of its fundraising opportunities.

“We have multiple races at Team Rocket Tri Club for our community, and all the money, all the proceeds, go back into the community and we give about $50,000 a year as a club, as a whole back to the community for different fundraisers," said Michael Tyler, the race director.

The group said it raises between $2,000 and $3,000 to donate to a scholarship for Space Camp.