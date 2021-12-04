Cross country championship runner sets a new personal record

The Garmin Running Lane Cross Country Championship featured Charles Owen Walker who is a senior at Providence Classical School.

For him, participating in this championship event in his hometown is a big deal.

"It’s huge to be such a part of such a big race like that. I’m really blessed that I am able to run, that I was able to run in the gold race with such a great competition. It was just a lot of fun out there and it was a blessing," said Owen Walker.

A race that brought people from 46 states and 4 countries, was held in familiar territory for Owen Walker.

"This course is basically my backyard. So, it’s just a blessing to be able to come out here and have such a great and nice course to run on," he said.

Owen Walker used that familiar course to his advantage and set a new personal record.

"I ran 15:18 today. My previous P.R. was like 15:29," he said.

In attendance to see Owen Walker run a new personal record was a packed crowd full of runners, coaches and supporters.

"I love running with big crowds. I love performing when we have big crowds. It helps a lot having a lot of people out there screaming and cheering. It really motivates you to run a lot faster," said Owen Walker.

For those wondering where the senior runner is off to college, the university is one you might have heard of.

"Next year I’m running for the University of Alabama. So, Roll Tide.