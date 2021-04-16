Limestone County robotics club getting ready to watch rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center

The robotics team at Limestone County Career Technical Center is heading to the Kennedy Space Center. The team, along with their mentors, will watch a Space X launch.

Damon Faris, the robotics team's mentor, said, "we tried thinking what can we do that’s engineering and robotics-related?"

Two of the robotics team's competitions were canceled due to the pandemic. The students said they miss traveling together and competing. The trip to the Kennedy Space Center may be the team's most memorable experience.

"I’m very excited, mostly because Space X is pretty cool, and we’re going to see a manned mission, so they have an actual crew," said Miranda Haynes, a robotics team member.

All of the students said they've only watched rocket launches from home. This experience will be once in a lifetime.

"I’ve never seen a rocket launch. I’ve only seen it on screens," said Trevis Kelly, a robotics team member.

Last year, Faris said the team was all packed up and ready to go to a competition in Memphis. The competition was canceled because of the pandemic, and the kids were let down. The students spend months building their robots.

Faris said virtual competitions aren't as exciting.

Students also spend time fundraising and getting sponsors, that way they can go to competitions. Faris said the students deserved a trip to the Kennedy Space Center.

"The kids work really long, hard hours," said Faris.

The students will be using the Space X launch as a model for their own rocket launch. Faris said the club is working with the University of Alabama in Huntsville to do a smaller-scale launch of their own.