North Alabama retired Army colonel speaks on America and Iran tensions

Col. Buddy Brook spent decades in the military with numerous tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, plus a lot of other places.

His last assignment in the Army was as chief of operations for central command in the Middle East.

Brook showed WAAY31 a photo of him calling his wife on their wedding anniversary during one of his tours. The place he was calling her from was Erbil, one of the military bases recently attacked by Iran in retaliation for killing Iranian General Qassem Suleimani.

"Iran shot 15 missiles at two bases Erbil and Assaid, which I'm familiar with both having been at both of those, and missed on purpose or not," said Brook.

Brook said although the situation between Iran and America seems to be cooling off, we as a nation need to be on our toes.

"What we here need to be concerned about of course is continue to be vigilant. Iran still has proxies and a lot of them," said Brook.

Brook said there is no comparison between America's weapons and Iran's.

"We have enormous capabilities with power projection being able to effect things without troops on the ground so our technology is much better than theirs," said Brook.

Brook said some of the advanced systems he worked with were made in North Alabama.

"Huntsville can take pride and all of North Alabama because some of those missiles for protection are made right here in Huntsville," said Brook.

No Americans or Iraqis were killed in those retaliation attacks. Brook said because there were no causalities that's helping calm things down.