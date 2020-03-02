North Alabama restaurants stocking up on gloves amid coronavirus shortage

Stores across the country are seeing a run on gloves and face masks as the coronavirus starts to sweep from coast to coast.

Now, some businesses in North Alabama are stocking up so they don’t run out.

"We're educating our staff daily, making sure they're washing their hands, make sure they're using gloves at all times," said Costas Papaevangelou, the owner of City Cafe Diner.

Those are just a few things Papaevangelou is reinforcing to his staff. He said the coronavirus changed the way the restaurant orders protective gloves.

"We buy the usual supply that we need to get and some additional now because of this," he said.

There are reports across the country of some businesses running out of plastic gloves as people see them as a way to keep their hands clean.

Papaevangelou said he knows that cleanliness is key to his customers, so he’s stocking up now in case the run on gloves continues.

"No one knows how long this situation is going to last, the coronavirus, but we have enough in stock and hopefully the market will keep producing enough to have availability," he said.

Customers said they appreciate restaurants taking this precautionary step

"It makes you feel better going out to eat," said Joyce Sons, a customer at City Cafe Diner.

Papaevangelou said they've also bought a lot more hand sanitizers to put around the restaurant for customers and employees to use throughout the day as just another way to make everybody feel at ease when eating at his restaurant.