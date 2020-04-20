North Alabama restaurants selling groceries to keep going during coronavirus restrictions

Some businesses are changing their game plans to keep their doors open during the statewide coronavirus shutdown.

Baumhower's Victory Grille in Huntsville is offering customers a grocery pick-up menu.

They said since they've started offering their grocery service a couple of weeks ago and they've gotten a lot of people taking advantage of this new service. They hope it's enough to keep their doors open.

"Have their little pick up area out here that's pretty cool," Gina Castillo, a customer, said.

Castillo said before the statewide shutdown she would go to Baumhower's at least once a month. Now, she's taking advantage of their curbside pick up.

"It's good for the workers to still be getting paid and still being able to work as well as being healthy and staying 6 feet away from customers and wearing masks and all that stuff," she said.

Castillo said she works at an essential business, but knows how hard it has been for restaurants during this time. She said she's happy to see Baumhower's now has a grocery menu for customers to order from. The menu offers burgers, chicken breasts, whole milk,eggs and alcoholic beverages like wine and beer.

The general manager said since they've been offering this service, a lot of customers have taken advantage of it.

He said when the coronavirus pandemic started, their sales dropped about 70 percent.

He said the grocery pickup menu is not only a way to keep them in business, but a way to also help out some people who may be too afraid to go out to the grocery stores.

Castillo said she hopes the grocery menu helps the place she loves to eat at stay in business.

"I've heard a lot of businesses have already gone bankrupt or out of business and they've lost a lot of employees so it might be harder for them to open up," Castillo said.

Baumhower's pickup-only menu also offers family-style meals for customers as well.

Employees told me usually this parking lot is packed with customers taking advantage so their hoping that's a good sign for them and they'll be able to get through this hard time.